Suggs accumulated 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.

Suggs delivered an efficient performance and was one of three Magic players to score 20-plus points, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old point guard's 20 points marked a season high, and he has scored in double figures in three consecutive games. The Gonzaga product also racked up three-plus steals for the third time over his last four appearances.