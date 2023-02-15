Suggs ended Tuesday's 123-113 loss to Toronto with 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Although Suggs came off the bench for a third consecutive game Tuesday, he posted his second-highest scoring total of the season during the loss. However, part of his increased production may have been due to the fact that Cole Anthony (wrist) was unavailable for a second consecutive game. Over Suggs' five appearances since returning from a one-game suspension, he's averaged 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.6 minutes per game.