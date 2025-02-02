Suggs (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Following a 10-game absence due to a back issue, Suggs returned to action Jan. 25 against the Pistons but played only 16 minutes, recording eight points (3-8 FG), three assists, two rebounds and a steal, before exiting due to a quadriceps injury. The point guard has missed the past three games due to the new injury and was listed as questionable ahead of each of those contests. If Suggs remains sidelined Monday, Anthony Black would likely draw another start.