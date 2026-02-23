This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Questionable for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Suggs (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Suggs has a chance to end a two-game absence with back spasms. Tristan da Silva would likely remain in the starting lineup for a third consecutive contest in the event that Suggs is unable to play Tuesday.