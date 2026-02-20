Suggs is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to back spasms.

Suggs may have tweaked his back during the Magic's 131-94 win over the Kings on Thursday, when he recorded nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one block over 20 minutes. Jevon Carter, Jett Howard, Jase Richardson and Tristan da Silva figure to be the top candidates to enter the Magic's starting five if Suggs is unable to play Saturday.