Magic's Jalen Suggs: Questionable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suggs (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Suggs didn't play in the first leg of the back-to-back set Saturday, but the questionable tag leaves the door open for a potential return to action Sunday. Suggs last played in Thursday's win over the Kings, where he recorded nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one block over 20 minutes.
