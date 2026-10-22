Suggs racked up six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 loss to the Hawks.

Suggs struggled to find any rhythm Wednesday, managing just six points despite playing 32 minutes. He did rack up a pair of steals, providing fantasy managers with some respite. Perhaps the biggest positive to come out of the game was the fact that he played in excess of 30 minutes. Missed games have been a major issue for Suggs throughout his career, up to and including last season. Those who drafted him this season will be hoping he can finally stay on the floor.