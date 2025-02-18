Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Tuesday that Suggs (quadricep) was able to run during practice but has yet to resume contact drills, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs missed the club's last nine outings leading up to the All-Star break due to a left quad contusion, and his limitations during practice bode poorly for his chances of returning for Thursday's game against Atlanta. The fourth-year pro has delivered a career-best year thus far, though availability has been a glaring issue of late, as he has missed 19 of the Magic's last 20 games. If Suggs remains on the shelf for Thursday, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black could see increased roles.