Suggs (ankle) has progressed to shooting and running but has yet to be cleared for full contact or five-on-five work, Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review reports.

Suggs missed 11 of the Magic's final 13 games due to an ankle issue that required surgery in early May. Had he not been recovering, Suggs likely would have played in Summer League. His rookie campaign was a bit disappointing, with the Gonzaga product averaging 11.8 points on 36.1 percent shooting, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.2 minutes. It seems likely Suggs will be available for training camp.