Suggs (thumb) checked back into Tuesday's game versus the Bucks with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Despite dealing with a right thumb injury, Suggs has returned to Tuesday's contest. The 23-year-old guard ultimately missed just over three minutes of game action.
