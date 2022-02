Suggs (Achilles) implied that he'll play during Friday's game against the Jazz, saying that he'll "be alright" for the matchup.

Orlando hasn't officially declared Suggs available, but he should be fine after dealing with some Achilles soreness Tuesday. In the 10 games before his short stint Tuesday, he averaged 13.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.2 minutes.