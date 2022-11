Suggs recorded just one rebound, four assists and one block across 19 minutes in Friday's 107-99 loss to the 76ers.

Suggs missed his only two shots, both triples, in the contest. The Magic opted to go with R.J. Hamption more as a result of his off night. The second-year point guard has seen his minutes decrease in each of the last two games, which is something to keep an eye on. He will look to get back on track Monday versus the Nets.