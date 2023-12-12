Suggs contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 28 minutes during Monday's 104-94 victory over the Cavaliers.

Suggs had missed Orlando's previous game against Detroit with an ankle issue, but he saw his usual minutes Monday and seemed to be moving around well. After a slow start to his career, Suggs has really found his stride. On the season, he's second on the Magic in nine-category fantasy value with averages of 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game.