Suggs posted 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to Atlanta.

Suggs was coming off three straight single-digit scoring performances, but he bounced back admirably here, although his efforts were not enough to lift Orlando past the Hawks. Suggs earns most of his fantasy value through his scoring methods and is averaging 14.2 points per game since the start of January, but his shooting woes have been very good in that span since he's making 49.2 percent of his threes in those nine contests.