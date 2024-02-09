Suggs finished Thursday's 127-111 win over the Spurs with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for Suggs on Thursday after he went 2-for-9 from deep over his last two appearances while failing to crack double-digit points. He continues to cause havoc on the defensive end of the floor and has registered two-plus steals in eight of his last 10 games.