Suggs finished Thursday's 127-111 win over the Spurs with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes.
It was a nice bounce-back performance for Suggs on Thursday after he went 2-for-9 from deep over his last two appearances while failing to crack double-digit points. He continues to cause havoc on the defensive end of the floor and has registered two-plus steals in eight of his last 10 games.
More News
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Strong from deep in victory•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Absent from injury report•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Exits early due to knee issue•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Questionable to return•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Scores 16 points Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Leads starters vs. Minnesota•