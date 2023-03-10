Suggs finished with 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 loss to the Jazz.

Suggs moved back to the bench with Gary Harris returning from a two-game absence, but the former still garnered a solid role and posted an all-around line during Thursday's loss. The second-year point guard scored his most points since Feb. 14, dished out his most assists since Nov. 19 and logged at least one steal for a fifth consecutive contest. During that five-game stretch, Suggs is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 29.1 minutes.