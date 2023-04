Suggs ended Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Heat with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 15 minutes.

Suggs' sophomore season came to an end Sunday, putting a bow on what was another underwhelming campaign. Derailed by injury early in the piece, Suggs never really got things going, even once he was healthy. He remains a key piece for the Magic moving forward, although exactly where he fits in remains to be seen.