Suggs supplied 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Nets.

Suggs went just 4-of-13 from the floor but salvaged his night with another strong defensive showing. After a slow start to the season, he has emerged as a must-roster player thanks to his ability to rack up elite steal numbers. He was forced from this game due to an apparent arm injury but was able to return. Managers should keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls just in case the injury flares up overnight.