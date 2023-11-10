Suggs posted 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and six steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 loss to the Hawks.

Suggs had his best game of the season by a wide margin, recording season-high marks in points and steals. The scoring output is particularly significant considering how much he'd struggled in his previous outings. Suggs needs to be more consistent and improve his efficiency, however, as he has scored 15 or more points just twice while shooting a meager 40.5 percent from the field.