Suggs chipped in 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-124 win over the Heat.

Suggs not only scored in double digits for the first time since returning from injury -- and for the first time since Jan. 2 -- but he also reached the 15-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 13. Even though this game was a step in the right direction, Suggs continues to struggle from an efficiency perspective. He's shooting a mere 32.4 percent from the floor in his three outings since returning from his latest injury, a knee issue that caused him to miss eight games between Jan. 4 and Jan. 22.