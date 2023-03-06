Suggs finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 loss to Portland.

Suggs got the starting nod alongside Markelle Fultz in the backcourt Sunday night and delivered an overall solid performance, knocking down 50 percent of his shots and adding three big steals while almost matching his season high in minutes. After losing a significant amount of playing time back in January and Febuary, the young guard is now averaging 30 minutes per game to start the month of March, putting him back into strong streaming consideration in standard leagues.