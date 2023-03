Suggs will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, with Gary Harris (hip) unavailable.

Joining Suggs in the first unit will be Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. Suggs should be able to flirt with minutes in the 30s in a starting role, and he'll draw a favorable matchup against Portland, so he could be someone to think about as a potential streamer.