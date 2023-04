Suggs is starting Thursday against the Cavaliers, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Suggs has come off the bench in his last nine appearances, but he'll return to the starting lineup Thursday since the Magic are resting their entire group of starters. Over 16 starts this year, he's averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game.