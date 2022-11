Suggs will start Thursday's contest versus the Warriors, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs didn't exactly impress in his first game back from injury, knocking down just three of his 14 attempts from the field while turning the ball over four times, but a knee injury that will hold Terrence Ross out reopens a starting spot for him. Looks for Suggs to see considerable action as long as the game remains within shouting distance.