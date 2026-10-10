Magic head coach Sean Sweeney said Suggs (illness) increased his activity level at Saturday's practice and looked more like himself, but they can't "skip steps" in the point guard's recovery, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs has been sick for nearly a week, and while it may not affect his regular-season availability, it has limited his training camp reps. The veteran point guard was sidelined for Orlando's preseason opener last Wednesday, and his status for Sunday's exhibition in Cleveland remains unclear.