Suggs registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over Washington.

It was the first time since early January that Suggs connected on five or more threes in a game. He provided a perfect third option for the Magic on Wednesday alongside All-Star Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Suggs has upped his shooting efficiency from the field and three this season, though he won't see as many opportunities to score when sharing the floor with Banchero and Wagner.