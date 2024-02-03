Suggs closed Friday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves with 15 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes.

Suggs led all players in Friday's contest in threes made while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and recording team-high-tying marks in steals and blocks in a well-rounded performance on the road. Suggs, who ended as one of five Magic players with a double-digit point total, has connected on four or more threes in seven games this season while tallying at least 15 points for the first time since Jan. 19.