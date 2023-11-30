Suggs recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 victory over Washington.

Suggs' strong start to the season continued Wednesday, helping the Magic to their eighth consecutive victory. He has scored double-digits in 11 straight games, collecting at least one steal in all but one game all season. Although his value is heavily weighted toward his defensive contributions, he is doing more than enough to be considered a must-roster player in all formats.