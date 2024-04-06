Suggs logged eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to Charlotte.
Suggs was a non-factor in the loss, and he was outplayed by Markelle Fultz on both ends of the floor. Despite being a must-roster player for the majority of the season, Suggs' fantasy ceiling remains limited. With very little room to move in terms of upside, he is not someone who needs to be prioritized down the stretch.
