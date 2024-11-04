Suggs closed Sunday's 108-85 loss to the Mavericks with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

Suggs is one of the players who need to step up for the Magic in the absence of Paolo Banchero (oblique). However, Suggs was unable to make an impact Sunday and was limited to just 10 points while finishing with more field-goal attempts than points scored. Suggs was coming off four straight games with 17 or more points.