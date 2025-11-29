Suggs had 14 points (4-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 112-109 victory over the Pistons.

Suggs had a solid line across the board and certainly made his presence felt on the defensive end with four steals. However, his shooting numbers were subpar to say the least -- he needed 17 shots to score 14 points and missed all but two of his 11 three-pointers. Suggs has remained consistent even when his shot isn't falling. If excluding the Nov. 25 matchup against the 76ers in which he was tossed, Suggs has scored in double digits in nine straight outings.