Suggs produced four points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 101-93 loss to Golden State.

Wednesday's game was the second contest in a row when Suggs went 1-for-5 from deep. He's shooting a career-high 39.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, but that has dropped to 27.8 percent over his last three games. Suggs will look to get his stroke back Friday against the Clippers.