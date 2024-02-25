Suggs notched 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 win over the Pistons.

Suggs was nearly perfect from the field, missing just one shot from the field but also making his presence felt across other categories. Suggs has gone through an inconsistent stretch over the last few weeks, but he seems to be getting up to speed after posting double-digit points in four of his last five appearances. He's averaging 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game in that stretch.