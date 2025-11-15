Suggs provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-98 victory over Brooklyn.

Suggs turned in a decent all-around showing, scoring in double figures for a fifth straight matchup while tying his best mark of the season in assists. While the Magic are likely to lean on Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane to produce while Paolo Banchero (groin) is out, Suggs has also shown he's more than capable at point guard.