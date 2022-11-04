Suggs supplied 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine assists, one rebound and four steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 130-129 victory over Golden State.

Suggs took over the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points in the period on 5-of-7 shooting, including a clutch three-pointer with 37 seconds left to put the Magic up 129-126. He also recorded two of his game-high four steals in the final quarter, both off Stephen Curry, and went 3-of-4 from the free-throw line to help seal the game up for Orlando. The 26 points were a season high, as were his nine assists.