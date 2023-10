The Magic exercised Suggs' fourth-year team option Wednesday.

Suggs' production took a slight step back last season, as he averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.5 minutes per game over 53 appearances. Although he's had some trouble staying healthy early in his NBA career, it's still unsurprising to see the Magic pick up his fourth-year option.