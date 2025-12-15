Suggs was diagnosed with a left hip contusion following an MRI on Monday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Suggs' timeline to resume playing remains murky, as his return date will depend on how quickly he responds to treatment. At least for the time being, fantasy managers can consider him unlikely to play in Thursday's game against Denver. Anthony Black has stepped up this season and could be asked to carry more responsibility out of the backcourt in Suggs' potential absence, and Tyus Jones could also take on a more prominent role in the backcourt rotation.