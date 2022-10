The Magic exercised Suggs' (ankle) $7.25 million team option for the 2023-24 season Friday.

Suggs has been dealing with a right ankle sprain for the last week and doesn't have a timetable to return to the court. However, it's not surprising to see the Magic pick up his third-year option since he's averaged 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 23.9 minutes per game over 50 appearances in the NBA over the last two seasons.