There's been no indication given that Suggs will miss the rest of the season due to his left quadriceps injury, head coach Jamahl Mosley said, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Suggs has missed the last 13 games for the Magic with a left quadriceps contusion, which has led to speculation that he could miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign. However, Mosley seems adamant that won't be the case, or at least that has yet to be determined. The defensive-minded guard has played in 35 games this season for Orlando, averaging career-high numbers in points (16.2), rebounds (4.0) and steals (1.5) per game.