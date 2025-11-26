Suggs was assessed two technical fouls and ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Suggs entered into an altercation and pushed an opposing player before eventually being tossed. He'll finish with four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 16 minutes. With Suggs unavailable for the remainder of the game, Anthony Black and Tyus Jones are candidates for increased playing time in the second half.