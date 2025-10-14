Magic's Jalen Suggs: Trending in right direction
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Suggs was "able to do a little bit of contact" during Tuesday's practice, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
This practice included some three-on-three work, which is a positive step in the right direction. As for Suggs' status for Thursday's preseason finale and Opening Night on Oct. 22, Mosley said the team will monitor how his knee responds to the increased workload.
