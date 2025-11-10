Suggs accumulated 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.

Though the Magic came up short Sunday, Suggs delivered his best outing of the season. After being held to 21 minutes or fewer in each of his prior seven appearances this season following his arthroscopic left knee surgery back in March, Suggs' restrictions appeared to be lifted against the Celtics, and he came through with an efficient scoring performance while also making an impact on the defensive end. Though Suggs' playing-time outlook appears to be promising moving forward, the Magic could still take caution with him during back-to-back sets. Suggs previously sat out one game of the Magic's previous two back-to-back sets this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out for maintenance purposes once again Monday versus the Trail Blazers.