Suggs (injury management) is uncertain for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He ended Saturday's 133-121 win over the Knicks with 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes.

Suggs finished as Orlando's third-leading scorer Saturday, helping propel the Magic to victory in the front end of their back-to-back set. The 24-year-old point guard has yet to play in both halves of a back-to-back this season, so his status for Sunday's contest will be worth monitoring. If he's ultimately given the night off, Anthony Black and Tyus Jones are candidates for increased minutes, while rookie first-rounder Jase Richardson could enter the rotation.