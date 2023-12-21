The Magic list Suggs (wrist) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Suggs missed some practice time over the weekend due to a sprained left wrist, but he's been able to play in both of the Magic's subsequent two contests, averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes per game. Though Suggs hasn't suffered any reported setbacks with his wrist, the Magic could still opt to hold him out in Milwaukee for what will be the second leg of a back-to-back set.