The Magic announced Monday that Suggs underwent surgery last week to repair a stress fracture in his right ankle.

Suggs was forced to miss a number of games at the end of the regular season due to the ankle issue, so it's no surprise that the Magic wanted to address the minor stress fracture promptly to ensure he would be fully healthy by the start of training camp. The nature of the surgery was said to be preventative, and Suggs is expected to resume basketball activities over the summer and make a full recovery prior to camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. Suggs averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.2 minutes per game during his rookie season.