Suggs (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Suggs is trending toward missing a fifth consecutive game due to a left hip contusion. Tyus Jones will likely remain in the Magic's starting lineup for as long as Suggs is sidelined. Friday's game is the first leg of Orlando's back-to-back set, so if Suggs is ruled out versus Charlotte, his next opportunity to play would be Saturday against Denver.