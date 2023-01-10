Suggs finished Monday's 136-111 loss to the Kings with 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.

Suggs continues to work his way back from injury, logging 24 minutes in the loss. While his production was certainly not spectacular, we are seeing progression as opposed to regression. The Magic basically have a full complement of guards right now, making playing time hard to come by. While Suggs may very well be their long-term option alongside Markelle Fultz, it appears as though they are going to run with Gary Harris as the starter, at least for the time being. Until he affirms himself as the primary off-guard, Suggs should be viewed as a bit of a luxury stash, especially in highly competitive leagues.