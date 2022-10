Suggs (leg) will be ready to go for the Magic's season opener against the Pistons, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After missing the last three preseason games due to a lower leg injury, Suggs luckily avoided an ACL scare. The second-year guard looks to take a jump this season as one of the Magic's main offensive weapons. Expect Suggs to make an impact on both ends of the floor against Detroit.