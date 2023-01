Coach Jamahl Mosley said Suggs (ankle) is "good to go" for Friday's game versus Utah, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday with a right ankle injury. The second-year guard will continue to come off the bench, where he has averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.0 minutes across his last four appearances.