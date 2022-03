Suggs (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans.

Suggs will return to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. As a result, R.J. Hampton will shift to a bench role. Suggs is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes per game so far during his rookie season.